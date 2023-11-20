Jewish and Muslim communities unite in north London

Leaders of the Jewish and Muslim communities came together in a show of unity in north London on Sunday. At an event to mark Mitzvah Day, an annual day of faith-based social action and charity work, Muslims joined Jews who were making and delivering food parcels in Finchley. Imam Ibrahim Mogra said he felt it was important to attend the event, held at a Jewish centre, due to the heightened tension between communities since the Israel-Hamas war flared up on 7 October.

Follow latest: 31 babies evacuated from Gaza hospital 'threatened by serious infections' The former assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain told Sky News: 'There is a lot of pain, many people are suffering and are very, very angry, and it's important for us to remember at this point that this is not between Muslims and Jews, this is between Israel, an occupying force, and Palestine which is the occupied party in this case. 'So we need to have solidarity between ourselves as communities.' He was there to support Rabbi Josh Levy, the co-CEO of Progressive Judais





