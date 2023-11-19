Cyclist injured after crashing into removed cycle lane wand

A Croydon cyclist sustained a broken wrist after crashing into the base of a cycle lane wand that had been removed by the council, apparently on the orders of the London borough’s mayor – and has warned that the hazard is a potential “death trap.” Richard Lander needed to have a steel plate inserted in his wrist and take more than a month off work to recover following his crash, in which he also suffered severe bruising and his bike was damaged.

Mr Lander, a member of the London Cycling Campaign, is reportedly now considering taking legal action against the local authority. The wands, which had been installed in March on a cycle lane on the busy Brighton Road and were paid for by money secured from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, were subsequently removed at the behest of Conservative Mayor Jason Perry, who is said to be opposed to cycle lanes





🏆 18. roadcc » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Henry: Man missing may have come to harm, police fearJustin Henry went missing on 15 October after visiting a McDonald's drive-thru in Croydon

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Croydon: Man arrested after 'six-month old puppy' attacked by large dog in the streetOfficers told the dog owner that his pet was 'out of control' before leading him away.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Croydon: Man arrested after 'six-month old puppy' attacked by large dog in the streetOfficers told the dog owner that his pet was 'out of control' before leading him away.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Justin Henry: Murder charge over man's disappearanceJustin Henry, 34, was last seen on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-through in Croydon.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Man charged with murder of Justin Henry as police continue to search for bodyJustin Henry, 34, was last seen on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-thru in Croydon.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Hurst Green stabbing: Boy, 16, charged over attackSurrey Police say a boy from Croydon was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »