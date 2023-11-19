Pro-Palestinian Rally in Glasgow Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of people have attended a pro-Palestinian rally in Glasgow to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters have held demonstrations in cities and towns across Scotland every weekend since hostilities began in the Middle East last month. Next week, the Scottish government will lead a debate in Holyrood on the situation after MPs in Westminster voted against a ceasefire.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been vocal in his support for a ceasefire and said he was "beyond angry" with MPs who refused to back an immediate end to the fighting. Mr Yousaf, who was recently reunited with his Palestinian in-laws after they returned to Scotland after being trapped for four weeks in Gaza, warned MPs who did not back an immediate ceasefire were "on the wrong side of history". Rabbi Pete Tobias told BBC Scotland News he would love to join a rally like the one in Glasgow, if he thought it was "genuinely" seeking to bring peace to the Middle East





