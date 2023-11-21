Hamas could release Israeli hostages in the coming days, say officials

Gershon Baskin, widely known for his role in leading back-channel negotiations with Hamas, said time was running out to secure the release of hostages in Gaza Hamas could release dozens of Israeli hostages ‘in the coming days’, US and Israeli officials have said (Photo: Justin Tallis/Getty)“We’re six weeks into the war, if it’s not going to happen soon it’s not going to happen,” Gershon Baskin, an Israeli peace activist based in Jerusalem, toldhave been seeking a deal between Israel and Hamas to exchange 50 hostages in return for a three-day ceasefire that would allow emergency aid shipments to reach civilians in Gaza, Reuters reported last week, citing an official briefed on the talks. Protesters hold portraits of hostages during a rally outside the Unicef offices in Tel Aviv, Israel (Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/Getty) Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said on Sunday that the sticking points were “more practical, logistical





