Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova Spotted After Controversial Night Out with Crown Prince Frederik

The Mexican socialite, Genoveva Casanova, has been spotted out and about in San Sebastián, where she is staying with her two dogs. This comes after photos emerged of her night out in Madrid with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Genoveva, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, was seen wearing a black puffer jacket and air pods as she walked down the street.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: The Crown Season Six to Focus on Princess Diana and Prince CharlesThe upcoming season of The Crown will explore Princess Diana and Prince Charles' first Summer as a divorced couple. Diana's time in the South of France with the Fayeds and Charles' traditional holiday in Balmoral are compared in the press. Diana's longing to see her sons and a tragic car accident in Paris add to the storyline.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: The Crown Season Six: Diana and Charles' First Summer as Divorced CoupleThe Crown season six, part one will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they navigate their first Summer as a divorced couple. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, while Charles sticks to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by paparazzi and the Royal press team. Diana longs to see her boys, but a diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head. After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: The Crown's Final Season Premieres with Meg Bellamy as Kate MiddletonActress Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton in the highly-anticipated final season of The Crown. Meg and her co-stars made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles, with Meg stunning in a black silk Stella McCartney dress. The trio, along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, are now on the verge of superstardom.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Creating Clothes, Not Costumes: The Crown's Costume Designers Discuss Their ApproachCostume designers Amy and Sidonie Roberts discuss their work on Netflix's series The Crown, emphasizing their approach of creating clothes rather than costumes. They draw inspiration from various sources, including art and fashion campaigns, to dress the Windsor family.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Ghislaine Maxwell's London Home, Linked to Prince Andrew Scandal, Under RenovationGhislaine Maxwell's London home in Belgravia, where Prince Andrew was allegedly photographed with Virginia Giuffre, is being renovated. The two-storey mews house has been empty for years due to Ghislaine's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. Scaffolding and protective plastic now cover the building, indicating ongoing renovation work.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Prince Harry and Meghan divided over Christmas plansPrince Harry and Meghan are said to be divided over locations for Christmas, causing a potential crisis for the couple.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »