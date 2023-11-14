The Crown Season Six to Focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The Crown season six, part one will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they navigate their first Summer as a divorced couple. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, while Charles sticks to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by paparazzi and the Royal press team. Diana longs to see her boys, but a diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head.

After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard

The Crown 's Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who played Princess Diana in The Crown , stunned in a Parisian-inspired look complete with a beret and veil.

