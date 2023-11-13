EastEnders actress Danielle Harold arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold is the sixth star to land in Brisbane Airport ahead of this year's I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The 31-year-old did not pack lightly with three huge suitcases by her side as she made her way across the terminal after completing her mammoth 24-hour flight. ‘I'm just here for some surfing with Nigel Farage! I heard this is a really good spot for some surfing,' she declared. Laughing, she continued: ‘Me and Nigel come here every year.
Imagine!’ Known to millions for her award-winning portrayal of tragic Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders, she said: ‘I'm actually excited to get out of here and see how hot it is. I'm buzzing!’ Despite having trouble fitting the large volume of bags into the car, Danielle insisted: ‘The glam’s gone, no fake tan, no glam.
