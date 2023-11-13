The Crown Season Six: Diana and Charles' First Summer as Divorced Couple

The Crown season six, part one will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they navigate their first Summer as a divorced couple. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, while Charles sticks to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by paparazzi and the Royal press team. Diana longs to see her boys, but a diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head.

After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Crown 'risks angering the Royal Family as it depicts Princess Diana's 'controversial wedding day... The Crown 's Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who played Princess Diana in The Crown , stunned in a Paris ian-inspired look complete with a beret and veil.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Crown 'risks angering the Royal Family as it depicts Princess Diana's 'controversial wedding day... The Crown 's Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who played Princess Diana in The Crown , stunned in a Paris ian-inspired look complete with a beret and veil.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Crown 'risks angering the Royal Family as it depicts Princess Diana's 'controversial wedding day... The Crown 's Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who played Princess Diana in The Crown , stunned in a Paris ian-inspired look complete with a beret and veil.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: The Crown's Final Season Premieres with Meg Bellamy as Kate MiddletonActress Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton in the highly-anticipated final season of The Crown . Meg and her co-stars made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles, with Meg stunning in a black silk Stella McCartney dress. The trio, along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana , are now on the verge of superstardom.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Netflix's The Crown's Princess Diana star dons 'revenge dress' as Princess Kate actress opts for sexy silk gownElizabeth Debicki channels Princess Diana at the LA premiere of The Crown Part 1, while newcomer Meg Bellamy opts for a daring black slip dress.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Princes Diana’s Final Summer Reflected A Royal In Control Of Her Own Style NarrativeBritish Vogue takes a closer look at Princess Diana ’s style during the summer before Princess of Wales’s death on 31 August 1997.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »