Visually impaired student concerned about lack of support for university dream

The prospect of leaving school at 17 is always difficult but Katy Orr has extra obstacles to overcome. Katy, from Ayrshire, has a severe visual impairment, with only 20% vision in her left eye and none in her right. But Katy is concerned about the lack of transition planning and fears that without proper support her university dream may be jeopardised from the start.
She told BBC Scotland News: "There appears to be a significant gap in communication between my school and the university regarding my needs." However, I'm left wondering why more hasn't been done proactively by my school. "Perhaps they lack experience with students who, despite their disabilities, are eager to pursue higher education and a fulfilling career." Katy has an ambition to become a primary school teacher and wants to attend university next year. Katy fears the absence of a support plan means she is at risk of falling behind in her studies, if the necessary adjustments are not in place when she starts university
