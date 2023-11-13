Ghislaine Maxwell's London Home, Linked to Prince Andrew Scandal, Under Renovation

Ghislaine Maxwell's notorious London home in Belgravia, where Prince Andrew was allegedly photographed with Virginia Giuffre, is being renovated. The two-storey mews house has been empty for years due to Ghislaine's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. Scaffolding and protective plastic now cover the building, indicating ongoing renovation work.

