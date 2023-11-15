Amanda Abbington gushes over fiancé after Strictly exit

Amanda Abbington sweetly gushed over her fiancé in an Instagram post on Tuesday night following her shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The actress, 51, reposted Jonathan Goodwin's Instagram Story in which he shared a photo of the two with the caption 'holy cr*p I'm so lucky' and tagged her. Amanda added her own caption 'no I am', showing off her love for her him to her over 140,000 followers.

She has been with stuntman Jonathan, 43, since 2021, with the two getting engaged within days, and Amanda has needed him more than ever in recent months. The Sherlock star sensationally pulled out of Strictly in October, citing personal reasons, and it is now reported that she will not attend the final

