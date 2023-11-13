The Crown's Final Season Premieres with Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The highly-anticipated final season of The Crown premiered with actress Meg Bellamy playing Kate Middleton. Meg and her co-stars made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles, with Meg stunning in a black silk Stella McCartney dress. Ed McVey, who plays Prince William, opted for Valentino, while Luther Ford, who plays Prince Harry, went for an edgy look. The trio, along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, are now on the verge of superstardom.

