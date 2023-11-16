Maya Jama gifted a red rose from a fan as she leaves a restaurant in Mayfair

Maya Jama couldn't wipe the smile off her face after she was gifted a red rose from a fan as she departed Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday. The Love Island presenter, 29, looked every inch of happy as she was stopped in her tracks and presented with the single flower. She looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in wide-leg grey jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

The TV personality added a touch of class and glamour to her causal fit with a statement black coat, built in with padded shoulders. Maya wore her brunette tresses behind her face and added height to her frame with a pair of pointed court heels. Sweet: Maya Jama, 29, couldn't wipe the smile off her face after she was gifted a red rose from a fan as she departed Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday Glamorous: She looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in wide-leg grey jeans and a simple white T-shirt The beauty accessorised her outfit with a handbag and appeared in great spirits after enjoying a dinner at the Asian fusion eater

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

