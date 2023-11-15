Thousands of Police Officers Leave During Probation Period

Almost 4,500 officers have left policing during their probation period since 2019, with 'nonsensical' policing degrees being singled out as a reason why new recruits are leaving in their droves.

Figures provided to LBC by over thirty police forces across England and Wales detail the number of people to depart within the first two years of their employment during the Uplift Programme, a scheme launched by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson four years ago to add 20,000 police officers to Britain's streets. The findings illustrate a concerning picture about police retention across the country, with the failure to keep hold of new recruits exacerbating the staffing shortfalls highlighted by many chief constables. Notably, the entry pathway which resulted in the most officers departing (1,381) was the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, a course which requires participants to balance their shifts with studying for a degree in professional policing practice

