Traders leave Accrington Market as redevelopment plans spark fear

Two more traders have announced their departure from Accrington Market and around 1,500 people have signed a petition fighting against parts of a major redevelopment plan. Hyndburn Council is set to transform the old market into a more modern facility which will serve as a food and drink venue as well as traditional market. The £11m project mirrors changes made at the likes of Altrincham and Southport and was made possible through Government funding.

However, the plans involve moving stall holders outside for 18 months while work is carried out and there is currently no guarantee of what will be on offer afterwards as a new operator will be appointed to run the facility. That has sparked fear among several stall holders, with some already announcing plans to leave. Last week, the owners of Smiths Fruiterers announced the stall would close after 56 years at the market

