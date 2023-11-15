Why Braverman's Rwanda 'plan B' would never get flights off the ground, according to experts

Poor statutory maternity pay and the soaring cost of living forced one mother to return to work early as figures reveal only a quarter of mums take their full maternity leave. Pregnant Then Screwed, who interviewed 5,165 mothers, found most mothers cutting their maternity leave short were doing so because they could not afford to live off maternity pay.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policySuella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

LBC: Former Home Secretary Calls for Emergency Laws to 'Stop the Boats'Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said emergency laws need to be introduced to 'stop the boats' after the Supreme Court ruled the Rwanda migrant plan was unlawful. Ms Braverman said the bill must block off the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and 'other routes of legal challenge'. If laws are not introduced, the government must 'explain to the British people why they should accept ever greater numbers of illegal arrivals', she said.

METROUK: Suella Braverman accuses PM of 'betrayal' in blistering letter following sackingSuella Braverman has issued a blistering letter to Rishi Sunak following her sacking as Home Secretary, accusing the Prime Minister of ‘betrayal’ over a promise to stop small boat crossings Click here for her letter in full ⬇️

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi SunakThe Government is not pursuing fresh plans to derogate from or quit the European Convention on Human Rights. Officials have been working on deals with other countries that could be used either in place of, or alongside, Rwanda. Two countries are part-way through a Government assessment process, but their identities are a closely-guarded secret. A third country has dropped out amid the furore over the Rwanda scheme.

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory Anger at Suella Braverman's Attack on Rishi SunakSuella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of breaking promises and striking a secret political pact with her. Downing Street does not deny the claims.

LBC: Tory Civil War Escalates as Suella Braverman Accuses Rishi Sunak of BetrayalSuella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of betraying the nation in her resignation letter, leading to a Tory civil war. Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Braverman's letter, stating that she was right in her accusations against Sunak. Braverman's allies plan to increase their attacks to build support for a leadership bid.

