Killer mother of Baby P 'too scared' to leave hostel after release from prison

The killer mother of Baby P is now 'too scared' to leave her hostel since she was released from prison over the brutal murder of her toddler son. Tracey Connelly, now 41, was taken from HM Prison Low Newton in County Durham to start a secret new life in a bail hostel in July last year. But her return to public life has reportedly been met with confrontation from locals who have recognised the notorious killer, despite Connolly being advised to 'lose weight and dye her hair' to stay hidden.

