Why You Need a Sports Bra for Cycling

You might not think you need a sports-specific bra for cycling, but the benefits of sports bras extend beyond fashion and comfort; they are fundamentally designed to cater to the unique needs of active women and are a necessary addition to female cyclists' wardrobes.

We've chatted with bra expert Charly Rhodes from Boobydoo to find out what you should be looking for in a sports bra, and why for anything more than pootling around town, a regular bra probably won't really cut it even for a low-impact sport such as cycling. Start off with the obvious question then: why do we need sports bras, and could we not just use whatever bra we have? Rhodes stresses that the key differentiator for sports bras lies in their design, material, and significant reduction of breast movement during physical activitie

