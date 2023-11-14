One Man Utd Star Makes Brave Decision to Leave

One Man Utd star made the brave decision to stay and another was bold enough to leave. This lot backed themselves with transfer calls and are showing why…Five substitute minutes of a 4-0 home (obviously) win over Everton were all Archer needed to realise that his personal ambitions were perhaps better served away from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old could easily have stayed and accepted a bit-part role in what Unai Emery has described as “the best scoring team” in the Premier League; it has worked for Jhon Duran, whose four goals in little over 300 minutes suggest that his development as understudy to Ollie Watkins has been aided rather than stunted. But at a different stage in his career as a player two years older, Archer prioritised playing time over team success with his boyhood club. “Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly,” he said upon joining Sheffield United. “That’s something I want to do now. I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football, that was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge mysel

