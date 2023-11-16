Dolly Parton Releases First Rock Album at 77

Here she comes again… Six decades after she moved to Nashville to make it as a singer-songwriter, Dolly Parton’s back with a new album. Only this time, she’s gone ‘rock’ – a surprising move from the Queen of Country. Rockstar, her first ever rock album, released at the age of 77, includes nine Parton originals and 21 classic rock covers (Led Zeppelin, Queen, Rolling Stones…), with guest turns from famous friends, including Paul McCartney, Debbie Harry, Sir Elton John, and Miley Cyrus.

Growing up ‘dirt poor’ in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, one of 12 siblings, Parton moved to Nashville, the Country music capital, in 1964, aged 18, going on to write more than 3,000 songs (Jolene, 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You…), record more than 50 albums, star in movies (9 To 5, Steel Magnolias…) and tour the world. Along the way, she’s won 11 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, and been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and, as of 2022, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fam

