Dolly Alderton, known for her relatable and witty writing on female experiences, surprises readers with her new novel told from a male perspective. The book follows Andy, a mediocre comedian, as he deals with heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him. Alderton's novel offers a sharp examination of being newly single at 35.

