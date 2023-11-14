Xi Jinping's First Job and the Transformation of China's Military

Xi Jinping learned a lot from his first job. As secretary to Geng Biao, a vice-premier and defence minister, from 1979 to 1982, he handled sensitive documents and joined top-level conclaves. He travelled abroad for the first time. And he spent countless hours listening to Geng—a former general and ambassador—as they shuttled between meetings in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes or unwound playing a game of weiqi, also known as Go.

More importantly, Mr Xi witnessed firsthand the parlous state of the PLA. It had just been fought to a stalemate by Vietnam. It was still using old Soviet weapons technology, some of it dating to the second world war. And despite China opening diplomatic ties with America, Geng had failed to persuade it to supply missiles and other lethal arms during a visit there in 1980 (although he did get a private White House screening of “The Empire Strikes Back”). Four decades on, Mr Xi leads a country that can design and produce almost all of the modern weaponry that it need

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEECONOMİST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Lanarkshire rookie cop arrests machete wielding thug on first day in the jobPC Ibrahim Malik had been on his first day in the job with Constable Andrew McLaughlin when they were rammed three times by a vehicle they had been perusing in scenes which have been described as like 'something out of a movie.'

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

TIME: Xi Jinping's Early Visits to the U.S.Relations between the world’s top two economies have spiraled in recent years. Changing that trajectory will be top of the agenda when Xi Jinping returns to San Francisco this week.

Source: TIME | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: High Stakes for Biden-Xi Meeting Amidst Growing TensionsWhen Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping in San Francisco next week, the stakes will be high. The article discusses the growing tensions between the US and China , particularly in the Middle East and the South China Sea. It also highlights the upcoming Taiwan presidential election and the anti- China sentiment in the US.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Suella Braverman sacked: Live updates as David Cameron gets top jobRishi Sunak has reshuffled his top team

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

METROUK: How David Cameron could channel a Tory from 100 years ago in new jobWhat could Cameron learn from his little-known predecessor?

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer give verdict on job Sean Dyche is doing at EvertonSean Dyche's work Everton is being recognised now that the team is turning performances into results, his latest admirers being former strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »