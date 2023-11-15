Explosive Reunion Dinner Party in Married At First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK came to an explosive end on Tuesday night as viewers found out which couples decided to stay married, and which broke up. But the drama is not set to end there as all of the couples will reunite for a drama-packed dinner party in reunion episodes set to air on Wednesday and Thursday. The dinner party is set to bring its usual dose of drama as a teaser trailer has shown Jordan being accused of kissing another woman, leaving his wife Erica fuming.

In the tense trailer, Thomas dropped the bombshell as he asked: 'Was it the blonde or the brunette that Jordan kissed?' The experts were seen reacting in complete shock to the rumour, while an enraged Jordan angrily hit back at the claims as he stormed off from the tabl

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Married At First Sight UK Fans Slam 'Coldhearted' Laura for Brutally Dumping HusbandMarried At First Sight UK fans express their disappointment with Laura Vaughan for her 'coldhearted' and 'brutal' decision to end her marriage with Arthur Poremba during the second wedding ceremony. Viewers witnessed Laura reading a speech to Arthur before walking away from their relationship. The episode also featured three other couples contemplating their decisions and reuniting for a second ceremony.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: Big Brother's Olivia walks in on Jordan and Henry snogging and it's hilariousShe just stands and stares.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: ITV Big Brother viewers call out Jordan's 'showmance' game plan after Henry kissBig Brother fans saw contestants Jordan and Henry share a steamy kiss in the hot tub on Sunday night with some questioning Jordan 's motives this close to the final

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Jordan Henderson hits brutal new low as Roberto Firmino loses captaincyIt was another difficult weekend for former Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino in the Saudi Pro League

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: First look at full trail map for Christmas at Wollaton 2023The event will run from December 1 until January 1, 2024

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: 'Hundreds' of migrants arrive in Britain as nation pauses for Remembrance Sunday silence after first...Aerial photos taken today show the new asylum accommodation centre at the former home of the Dambusters HQ where 1,500 migrants could be housed, amid the Home Office being hit with a legal notice to halt work.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »