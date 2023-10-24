Researchers Develop World's First Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon Detector

Researchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology developed the world’s first Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon Detector (SWSPD) by inventing an innovative structure in a superconducting strip photon detector that facilitates extremely accurate photon detection even with a wide strip. The detector’s strip width surpasses 200 times the width of traditional Superconducting NanoStrip Photon Detectors (SNSPDs).

The issues of polarization reliance and low productivity present in traditional SNSPDs can be addressed with the use of this technology. The new SWSPD is anticipated to be used for several innovative technologies, including quantum computers and quantum information communication, allowing for the early social adoption of these innovative developments. Optica Quantum published the study

