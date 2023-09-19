Tributes paid to NHS worker killed in hammer attack by partner

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved NHS worker described as the 'face of Radiology' at a Greater Manchester hospital who was killed in a hammer attack by her life partner. Illustrator Daniel Mitchell was in the midst of a severe catatonic depression when he bludgeoned beloved Alexis Karran to death at their home on Winchester Road in Dukinfield, Tameside, on November 6 last year.

He acted upon an ‘irresistible impulse’ during the attack on his partner of 23 years which left her with 20 unsurvivable injuries to her head, Manchester Crown Court heard. READ MORE: 'I'm angry at her for not leaving him... but she had an unfailing kindness and wanted to put his demons to rest' READ MORE: Yesterday, Mitchell was handed a hospital order with restrictions after pleading guilty earlier this year to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Heartwarming tributes have now been paid to Ms Karran, who was a radiologist working at Tameside Hospita

