Lisa Kudrow Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has shared a tribute to Matthew Perry - making her the final Friends star to speak out following his death. Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom from 1994-2004, died in his jacuzzi aged 54 in late October, prompting an outpouring of grief from friends, fans and family.The Friends co-stars released a statement in tribute in the days after Perry's death, but they had yet to speak out individually.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the hit show, shared a heartwarming tribute to her former co-star on Wednesday evening, as she wrote on Instagram: “'Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…“You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.” She continued: “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram Lisa Kudrow , the final Friends star to pay tribute to Matthew Perry , shares an old photo of them together on Instagram and expresses her gratitude for his impact on her life.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathBREAKING: Lisa Kudrow has thanked the 'completely brilliant’ Matthew Perry for ‘the best 10 years’ in a touching tribute, following his death. She becomes the final member of the main cast of Friends to pay tribute.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Matthew Perry Lisa Kudrow , the final Friends star to pay tribute to Matthew Perry , shares a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for their time together.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram Lisa Kudrow shares a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for his impact on her life.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Friends Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew PerryBREAKING: Actress Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to fellow Friends star Matthew Perry following his death at the age of 54. Read more here: 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Friends Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry After His Tragic DeathThe news of Matthew Perry ’s tragic death has been met with heartbreaking tributes from fans all over the world. Now his Friends co-stars, who spent 10 years working closely with Matthew, have spoken out and gave a sweet nod to Matthew’s loving and funny character, Chandler Bing .

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »