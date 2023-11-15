Apple TV+ Unveils First Images from The New Look

Apple TV+ unveiled the first images from The New Look on Wednesday ahead of the drama series' debut next February. The 10-episode historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler stars Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams as Resistance heroine Catherine Dior.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, the series centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion. It will also star John Malkovich as French couturier Lucien Lelong and Emily Mortimer as socialite and close associate of Coco Chanel Elsa Lombardi. The first look images show Ben as Dior, posing in a smart suit and working hard at work in his studio while Juliette as Catherine cuts a chic figure in a black dress and pearl

