Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Child

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann announced that they are expecting their first child. The reality show power couple - who were confirmed to be dating last year - took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the happy news as Blake, 34, kissed 30-year-old Giannina's burgeoning belly in a cute photoshoot.

They captioned the gallery of images: 'first comes love, then comes baby H 'we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!' For the shoot Giannina sported a tan sweater unbuttoned toward the bottom to show off her growing stomach along with a white maxi skirt. Happy news! Love Is Blind 's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann announced that they are expecting their first child Blake kept up with the color theme in a white button-down long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. The happy couple revealed that the baby news was even a surprise to them as they told E! on Tuesday: 'We are completely over the moo

