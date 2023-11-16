Conservatives still enjoy support across the country, says MP

Speaking to Times Radio on Tuesday morning, Mr Holden, who represents the seat of North West Durham, kept repeating, over and again, that the Conservatives still enjoyed vast swathes of support across the country, including the North of England.

The bold appointment of Mr Cameron, who together with his Chancellor, George Osborne, ushered in the era of austerity on assuming power in 2010, and left public life after unsuccessfully campaigning to ‘Remain’ in the 2016 Brexit referendum, will only underline this popular support, he argued. Whilst there is no doubt that Mr Cameron represents a safe pair of hands at the Foreign Office, and despite some well-publicised spats with Mr Sunak - including over the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, only last month - his appointment might not necessarily be the simple sticking plaster it first appears. This is especially true in our region, despite what Mr Holden seems to thin

