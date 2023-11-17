Scotland salvage late draw against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifier

Steve Clarke saw his Scotland side nab a last-gasp goal against Georgia thanks to Lawrence Shankland's late header to give them a point in Tbilisi. The Tartan Army had already qualified for next summer's Euro 2024 tournament to make the game somewhat of a damp squip, though this was a game that Steve Clarke wanted his team to turn up for.

It wasn't an ideal start as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drilled home after a quarter of an hour to give Georgia the lead, and Scotland weren't at the races in the first-half as they held on until the interval. Scott McTominay scored against the odds to level the tie, and as Scotland had more chances to turn the tie on its head, Kvaratskhelia was there to double his tally and fire Georgia back into the lea

