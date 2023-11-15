Chilean Beach House by WYND Architects

The spectacular Pacific coastline is the setting for this Chilean beach house – a summer retreat by WYND Architects. Located amongst a scattering of other architect-designed properties in the Condominio Aguadulce, close to the town of Huentelauquén (about 300km north of Santiago), the house is arranged as a series of self-contained components, arranged around a courtyard and united beneath a lightweight, semi-translucent timber roof.

The architects say that the spaces were designed to ‘unite the family and focus on three important aspects of the place, which are views, wind and sun’. The courtyard serves as a shelter from the elements, as well as provides covered circulation for all the independent elements., and the accommodation is simply divided: a principal bedroom at one corner, flanked by three identically sized suites, with each room-set treated as its own standalone building. The longest façade faces west towards the ocean, and contains a living, dining and kitchen module, alongside a covered terrace with its own cooking facilitie

