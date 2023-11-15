Met Police Seeks 11 Men for Alleged Support of Terrorist Organisations

The Met Police is pursuing 11 men who allegedly spread messages in support of terrorist organisations during pro-Palestine rallies in London. Some of the wanted men are said to have worn Hamas-style headscarves, waved pro-terror signs and racially incited crowds during the large marches after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. Police wish to speak to two men spotted in social media footage of the event.

