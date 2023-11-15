Editorial in Chinese state media recounts 'dawn of golden era' under Cameron

David Cameron's return to government has been warmly received by Chinese state media, judged an opportunity to 'breathe new life into the China-UK relationship'. An op-ed published by The Global Times on Tuesday highlighted Xi Jinping's 'highly successful' state visit to London in October 2015, when Cameron was Prime Minister. It described the 'dawn of a golden era' of warm relations between China and the UK', relations disrupted, they say, in part 'due to the malign influence of Washington'.

The article also warned of a 'Sino-phobic hard right-wing element within the UK's ruling Tory party' and pointed to inconsistent policy under Sunak, which has seen the relationship 'deteriorate'. But with Cameron's return as Foreign Secretary, the author claims 'it is reasonable to speculate whether the warm relations will get back on track

