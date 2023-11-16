Abuse allegations rock heritage railway as volunteers face probe

A heritage railway has been rocked by abuse allegations against five volunteers with it claimed they threatened to 'kneecap' managers. Police have launched a probe into the accusations and the workers who operated North Yorkshire Moors Railway's (NYMR) Levisham station have been temporarily banned from the site. The historic 1912-styled train depot - used as a filming location for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - has been run by the same lead volunteer for 40 years.

Levisham Station's 60 members have their own overnight accommodation and control their accounts - acting semi-independently of NYMR. However, a confidential NYMR report has claimed volunteers have been charging for the use of a free cottage and offering it as short break accommodation. It also suggests the volunteers were threatening and abusive towards managers and that they had built a turntable for trains without permission

