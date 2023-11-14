Desiknio Introduces Stealthy Electric Bikes to North America

There’s hardly any shame about riding an ebike these days, but it looks pretty slick when a company can hide the electronics and craft a stealthy bike that provides pedal assist. Desiknio fits this description, preferring minimalist aesthetics and lean overall looks for their electric bikes.back in 2019, and now they’re bringing two of their newer models to North America.
After securing a ‘strategic alliance’ with fellow ebike brand Stromer, Desiknio’s bikes will be available through Stromer’s website.As their model names hint towards, Desiknio equipped the X20 bikes with Mahle X20 Smartbike technology. Both models feature Mahle X20 250W rear hub motors, which use torque sensors to offer smooth power delivery. The motor provides assist up to 20mph, putting these bikes in the Class 1 ebike category. Mahle’s AMC (Automatic Motor Connection) system enables wireless Bluetooth communication with the motor, so there are no cables running to the rear hu
