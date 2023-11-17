Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson in 'secret' relationship with co-star Matt Pilmoor

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson has been in a "secret" relationship with co-star Matt Pilmoor "for months". Shona, 31 who hails from Nottingham, took part in the latest series of MAFS UK which saw her matched with Brad Skelly. They had a whirlwind romance during their time on the show before it all came to blows and they were asked to leave the process early as their relationship was deemed "too unhealthy".

They briefly dated outside of the experiment before calling it quits which prompted Shona to go on a "self-love journey" after claiming she was "completely blindsided". But then she met Matt, 29, who was originally matched with Adrienne Naylor, at the MAFS reunion in June and the pair have been keeping their new romance under wraps ever since. Beaming with happiness, Shona and Matt spoke exclusively to OK! to reveal their new relationship. Shona told us: "We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun, relationship - I really appreciate Matt so much, it’s what I deserve, we deserve each other. "I’m proud to be his girlfriend and it just work

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Married At First Sight Couple Adam and Tayah to Get Married Again Married At First Sight 's Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria are preparing to tie the knot again after meeting on the show. They fell in love and continued their relationship after the show ended. They are now expecting a baby and planning a December wedding.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

HEATWORLD: Where Are All the MAFS UK Couples Now? Married At First Sight UK: where are all the couples now? TAP to find out 👇👇👇 MAFSUK

Source: heatworld | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Married At First Sight viewers praise Bianca for supporting Ella during reunionBianca Petronzi receives praise for supporting Ella Morgan despite cheating drama with JJ Slater during the reunion of Married At First Sight . The article discusses the original pairings, cheating scandal, and the tense dinner encounter between Bianca, JJ, and Ella.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Controversy as 'toxic' contestant returns to Married At First Sight UK reunion Married At First Sight UK viewers were left fuming on Wednesday night, when Brad Skelly appeared at the reunion, despite being given the boot from the show for 'toxic' behaviour. The decision to invite Brad back sparked fury from viewers, who branded Channel 4 irresponsible for giving an 'abuser' air time

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Cast Members' Conflict on Having ChildrenA current storyline between two cast members, Adrienne and Matt, revolves around the subject of having children. Matt wants children, Adrienne doesn’t. The conflict arises during a dinner party with the rest of the cast mates.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: White Rose golfers aim for victory at European circuit finaleFormer US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and former Masters champion Danny Willett have had success at the European circuit's finale in the desert. Fitzpatrick is back at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates after his recent win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »