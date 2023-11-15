David Cameron's return to Downing Street raises concerns among grassroots Tories

Grassroots Tories in the party’s “Blue Wall” have hailed the return of David Cameron to Downing Street but admitted they fear it may put seats won under Boris Johnson at risk. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s surprise Cabinet reshuffle saw him appoint the former prime minister as Foreign Secretary and give him a life peerage. Now Lord Cameron, his return is seen as a move to shore up Blue Wall seats being targeted by the Lib Dems at the next election.

