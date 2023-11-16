Boots' Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty Box is back

Christmas has come early for beauty and skincare lovers around the country as Boots’ latest beauty box that could save them nearly £250 in stocking fillers and gifts has dropped. The health and beauty retailer has brought back its Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty Box after it sold out last year and worth over £320, it’s a steal as it costs only £80.

Launching as part of the high street shop’s popular 'Star Gifts', which drop weekly and often give shoppers massive savings on premium products, the limited-edition box is likely to sell out within days - is last month’s Beauty Awards Box is anything to go by, which saved shoppers over £200 and sold out in just four days. And once this beauty box, which is available exclusively online is gone, it’s gone This epic Star Gift contains 18 high-end and viral products from brands including NARS, Pixi, Liz Earle, REN, Too Faced, Fenty, Huda Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and more - what’s more is that more than half, 10 of them, are full size

