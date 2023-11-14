Retailers slash prices of beauty advent calendars ahead of Black Friday

With just three weeks to go until advent, many retailers have slashed the price of their coveted Christmas countdowns ahead of Black Friday. Beauty advent calendars at LookFantastic, Boots, John Lewis and more have been reduced and could save a tidy sum this winter. Some of the beauty advent calendars are worth hundreds of pounds, and when they’re prices are knocked down further, it makes the savings even better.

What’s more is that Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Experts suggest splitting them up as gifts or stocking fillers, to make your money go even further. Their blog tells shoppers: “While they’re marketed as Advent calendars, even if you’re not intending to open them day-by-day, they can be worth it to get products for much cheaper than you'd normally buy them for separately. They're also great for dividing up as gifts for multiple friends/family members in hampers for Christmas or as birthday gifts throughout the year

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Sage coffee machine slashed in price saving Amazon shoppers over £250 ahead of Black FridayIf you're fed up of not being able to make a good coffee at home and don't want to wait until you're out and about next before your next caffeine hit, this machine could solve that issue

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Join the ECHO's latest WhatsApp community ahead of Black FridayDon't miss the biggest and best Black Friday deals

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: The Amazon freebies you can get before Black FridayAmazon Black Friday has not started yet but there are some freebies you can find on the website.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Unbeatable' Garnier body lotion slashed to £5 in early Amazon Black Friday saleAmazon shoppers say this body lotion provides 'perfect relief from dry winter skin'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: You can save £105 on a Braun Epilator in today's early Very Black Friday salePrepare to bare some skin this Christmas, because Braun’s £200 Silk-épil epilator has just been reduced to £95 in the Very Black Friday sale

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Virgin Media reveals Sky-rivalling Black Friday dealsThe Virgin Media Black Friday deals have arrived and they include free broadband for three months

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »