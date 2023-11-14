Retailers slash prices of beauty advent calendars ahead of Black Friday

With just three weeks to go until advent, many retailers have slashed the price of their coveted Christmas countdowns ahead of Black Friday. Beauty advent calendars at LookFantastic, Boots, John Lewis and more have been reduced and could save a tidy sum this winter. Some of the beauty advent calendars are worth hundreds of pounds, and when they’re prices are knocked down further, it makes the savings even better.
What’s more is that Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Experts suggest splitting them up as gifts or stocking fillers, to make your money go even further. Their blog tells shoppers: “While they’re marketed as Advent calendars, even if you’re not intending to open them day-by-day, they can be worth it to get products for much cheaper than you'd normally buy them for separately. They're also great for dividing up as gifts for multiple friends/family members in hampers for Christmas or as birthday gifts throughout the year
United Kingdom Headlines
