Jamie Lynn Spears Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Jamie Lynn Spears is the tenth celebrity to arrive at Brisbane Airport ahead of this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here as she admits it's her first time in Australia. The actress and singer declined to comment on whether her estranged older sister, pop icon Britney Spears, knew of her partaking in the show. Cabin crew from United Air who worked on Jamie Lynn's 10.

30 pm flight from San Fransico said she was 'sweet' but 'pretty quiet' and told them she was travelling to Australia 'for work'. Britney's misgivings towards Jamie Lynn were laid bare in her recent autobiography The Woman In Me, in which she claimed her younger sister had refused her plea for help after she was admitted to a residential treatment facility, purportedly against her will. But the 32-year-old, a mother-of-two, is ready to prove her critics - among them her famous sister - wrong by showing a rarely seen softer side in the unforgiving jungle cam

