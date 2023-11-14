Aidan Denholm credits his manager for his success

STEVEN NAISMITH brought him back to the club. He believed in him. He gave him his European debut (though, if anyone from UEFA is reading this, that was – of course – actually Frankie McAvoy). As he reflected upon a journey then that has taken him from being freed by his boyhood heroes, to returning and securing a contract until 2026, and now to the under-21 squad, Aidan Denholm is keen to thank the man who has – along with his own hard graft – done so much to make his dreams come true.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that when talking of these achievements, the Hearts midfielder prefers to focus on the role his manager played in it all, rather than his own dedication and hard work. You will go a long way before you meet a more grounded, humble, and self-effacing young man in the game.As a Hearts supporter himself, he understands all too well the frustrations that come when results aren’t going well on the pitch, and if he didn’t, his pals wouldn’t be slow in reminding him in any case.“I saw a lot of them in Rosenborg, which was my debut, and that was a bit surrea

