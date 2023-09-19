Prince William Visits Community Projects in Manchester

Prince William travelled to Manchester today to visit community projects aimed at tackling youth violence. The Prince of Wales started his day at The Hideaway Youth Centre in Moss Side before heading to the Millenium Powerhouse. He met with families of those impacted by violence on our streets, as well as young people making positive changes in the south Manchester suburb. It comes after he made a promise he gave to a Moss Side woman he met at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

Wendy Simms, who founded the community lifeline Keeping It Real 24/7, met William at a Palace garden party in May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.She invited him to the Rastafarian HQ, and today he made good on his promise to come, alongside visiting a number of other community projects in the area. The Royal Foundation is working alongside the Manchester Together Peace Alliance to launch a new employment, skills and training initiative. Prince William said he hoped Manchester would build a 'template' of youth work that could be rolled out across the country

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Prince William's 'cursed' title that Prince George or Prince Louis may inheritThe Prince of Wales goes by many royal titles but one in particular has a very tragic history behind it due to the series of unfortunate events that have happened to its previous holders.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BBCEMT: Swindon: Prince William visits youth mental health charityBe a Better You improves the lives of young people in Swindon involved in crime and gang violence.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Prince William hails Windrush and cricketing pioneer in Leeds and visits Headingley Stadium in ITV documentaryThe Prince of Wales has paid tribute to one of only two surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush who worked to break down racial barriers by setting up Britain’s first Caribbean cricket club.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Prince William Visits Moss Side Community Centre and Memorial Prince William fulfills promise to visit Moss Side Millennium Powerhouse and Jessie's Wall in Manchester , after being invited by community leader Wendy Simms. The visit aims to support the community and build better futures for young people.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Prince George could make big change to his name when he becomes King one dayThe young prince is currently second in line to the throne, behind his father Prince William .

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Prince William joins Prince Albert of Monaco in New YorkThe Prince of Wales, 41, opted for a classic suit and skinny tie as he met with his fellow royal to learn how various world leaders are tackling environmental issues.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »