Gorewear Everyday Jacket Review

Gorewear Everyday Jacket is a cycling-specific design, it easily doubles as a useful off-bike layer for inclement conditions. It's modest in its aims but the execution is good, thanks in part to Gorewear's Windstopper material which provides some rain resistance. I was impressed with its performance during soggy October commutes, with the materials encouraging light showers to brush off, while blocking wind effectively.I was very taken with the Everyday Jacket, which lives up to its name well.

It's pretty much the perfect garment for my 40-minute commute across London, which, depressingly frequently, features a couple of showers. The Everyday is loose enough in a size large (on 6ft 2in me) to allow for a T-shirt and a jumper underneath, though the breathability was only able to keep me at a pleasant temperature on my commute if I restricted myself to one layer underneath it.I'm always a fan of the double-ended zip, and it's a welcome feature here, complementing the decent overall breathability of the jacket's materia

