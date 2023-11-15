Top 10 Premier League Strikers with the Best Minutes to Goals Ratio

But out of all the talents to choose from across the league, which of them make it into the top 10?Now Kane has moved onto pastures new, there's room for another star striker in the Premier League top tenOf course, there are more than 10 decent strikers in England's top flight, but some are just more prolific than others., who left for Bayern Munich this summer for £86.4m, will go down as one of the best players, let alone strikers, the league has ever seen.
centre-forward Roberto Firmino would also be up for contention in this list had he not left for Al Ahli in the transfer window, given he scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for the Reds.Top ten players who have won the most trophies ever with Messi ahead of Ronaldo Here, talkSPORT.com looks at Premier League strikers with the best minutes to goals ratio - but there are some rules. Players must have scored at least ten league goals and play in the central role. As a result, some of the league's best scorers, such as Aston Villa and England's Ollie Watkins (who averages a goal every 231 minutes) have been omitte
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: F365 | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »