Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic Special to Air on CBS

Just before Christmas, lovers of classic TV will be treated to a special called Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic looking back at the screen legend's storied career. The program will hit the airwaves on December 21, just a week and a day after Dick is due to celebrate his 98th birthday, according to Deadline. Fans can tune into the special on CBS, the same network that hosted his beloved sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.

In fact, the old set of The Dick Van Dyke Show will be revived for the 98th birthday special, a variety extravaganza with song, dance and special guests. 'I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder,' Dick reflected in a statement. 'I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be proude

