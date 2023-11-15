Reckless driver jailed for seven years after causing death in high-speed crash

A reckless driver who crashed into a retired nurse at 118 miles per hours while driving in a 30mph zone has been jailed for seven years. Trent Simm, 25, was sentenced yesterday to seven years and four months in prison after admitting he caused the death of Doris Bridgehouse by dangerous driving. He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to her daughter Amanda Holmes and his passenger Aaron Scott in the crash in Littleborough, Lancashire, on May 13.

In emotional scenes at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court, Judge Neil Usher heard testimony that Simm drove at speeds which victims said 'were liable to kill someone.' The father-of-one was also slapped with a five year driving ban when release

MENNEWSDESK: Grandmother killed by 'idiotic' driver doing 118mph in 30 zoneThe family of a grandmother, who was killed when an ‘idiotic’ driver doing 118mph in a 30 zone moments before he collided with her head-on, have paid tribute to her. Doris ‘Dot’ Bridgehouse, died at the scene of the crash on Halifax Road, Littleborough, on May 13, 2022. On Tuesday (November 15), Trent Simm was sent to prison for causing her death by dangerous driving , and causing serious injury to two others. One of those with serious injuries was Dot’s only child, Amanda Holmes. Her grandson, Max, was also in the car, as the trio were driving back to their home in Halifax having celebrated the end of Max’s Salford University course. After the crash, Simm, 25, approached the wreckage of the Kia Venga they were in, and having seen Max crawl out of the car, asked who was in the car with him. Max replied: “My mum and my nan, and I think they are dead.

