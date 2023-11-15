Caramac Chocolate Bar Faces Discontinuation, Fans Start Petition

Fans of Caramac were devastated to learn earlier this week that the Nestlé chocolate bar is soon to be discontinued. But none more so than Gary Millar, who loves the caramel-based sweet so much he was compelled to take action in the hope of keeping it on shelves. The 64-year-old former Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Liverpool decided to start a petition showing demand for the treat, and has managed to rack up over 28,000 signatures.

Appealing to fellow fans and the product’s manufacturers alike, he wrote: ‘We cannot let this piece of confectionery history fade away without a fight. ‘By signing this petition, you are showing your support for preserving the production of Caramac bars and ensuring future generations can enjoy its unique taste as we have.’ Citing the £

