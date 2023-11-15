Woman addresses killer driver in court after losing her mum in 118mph crash

A woman who lost her mum in a horror 118mph crash bravely addressed the killer driver in court. Amanda Holmes, who survived the smash, told Trent Simm that the speed he was driving was 'unbelievably disgusting' and that her mother 'never stood a chance'. Simm, 25, pled guilty to causing the death of Doris Bridgehouse by dangerous driving, as well as causing serious injury to Ms Holmes and his own passenger, Aaron Scott, in the collision in Littleborough, Greater Manchester, on May 13.
The dad-of-one sat in Minshull Street Crown Court with his head bowed for much of the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, including the testimonies of Amanda and her son Max, who was also involved in the smash, Manchester Evening News reports. During the emotional proceedings, Judge Neil Usher heard that Simm had been driving at 118mph - almost four times the 30mph limit - ahead of the deadly crash. Amanda, then aged 55, Doris, and Max, then 21, were driving home after celebrating Max having completed his degree at the University of Salfor
