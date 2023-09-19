Grandmother killed by 'idiotic' driver doing 118mph in 30 zone

The family of a grandmother, who was killed when an ‘idiotic’ driver doing 118mph in a 30 zone moments before he collided with her head-on, have paid tribute to her. Doris ‘Dot’ Bridgehouse, died at the scene of the crash on Halifax Road, Littleborough, on May 13, 2022. On Tuesday (November 15), Trent Simm was sent to prison for causing her death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury to two others. One of those with serious injuries was Dot’s only child, Amanda Holmes.

Her grandson, Max, was also in the car, as the trio were driving back to their home in Halifax having celebrated the end of Max’s Salford University course. After the crash, Simm, 25, approached the wreckage of the Kia Venga they were in, and having seen Max crawl out of the car, asked who was in the car with him. Max replied: “My mum and my nan, and I think they are dead

