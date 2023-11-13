Lando Norris: The Driver with the Most Points without a Win

As the chequered flag waved at Suzuka, Lando Norris moved to the top of an unusual list. After almost five seasons in the sport, Norris has racked up 623 points across his career – the most of any driver yet to secure a win. It is of course not a table Norris would want to see himself top of, but it can also be taken as evidence of how well he has performed as a driver. Norris, who turns 24 today, both still feels like a newcomer to F1 and a veteran of the sport.

Perhaps it is the baby face that he still has not quite grown out of regardless of how much facial hair he can grow, but the Norris of 2023 is far different from the Norris of 2019. Young prodigies were all the rage in the late 2010s. Max Verstappen was breaking every age-related record going, Charles Leclerc was becoming the heir apparent to the Ferrari throne and, in Norris, McLaren believed they had unearthed one of their own. Norris joined McLaren’s driving programme in 2017, earning the title of a “fabulous prospect” by CEO and shotcaller Zak Brown

